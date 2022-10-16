Okanagan Sun win BCFC semifinal against Langley Rams

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Sun are on their way to hosting the B.C. Football Conference championship.

After a perfect 10-0 season, the Sun beat their long-time rivals, the Langley Rams 44-20 at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night.

“It feels good winning any game that will lead you into the playoffs,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller. “And being able to host a championship game here in Kelowna is a wonderful thing.”

The Langley Rams were the defending national champions — and the team that ended the Sun’s season three of the last four years.

Miller admits that makes this win all the sweeter.

“We battle with these guys, they’re the reason we are as good as we are, because we compare ourselves against the national champions.”

The Sun will now host the winner of the other BCFC semifinal game between the Chilliwack Huskers and the Westshore Rebels.

The winner of that contest, to be placed on Sunday in Langford on Vancouver Island, will travel to the Apple Bowl to face the Sun.

The team that claims the BCFC championship will move on to Ontario to take on the winner of the Ontario Conference.

The winner of that game will then travel to the prairies for the national championship on November 12, at the home stadium of the Prairie Conference champion.