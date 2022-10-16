UberEats to offer cannabis delivery in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Oct. 17, UberEats is bringing cannabis delivery to Toronto, the company announced Sunday.

In a partnership with cannabis website Leafly, this will be the first time in the world cannabis delivery is available on a major third-party delivery platform.

To start, UberEats will deliver to customers in Toronto from three retailers — Hidden Leaf Cannabis, Minerva Cannabis and Shivaa’s Rose.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. “Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously. Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.”

Story continues below advertisement

To order, customers over the age of 19 will have to head to the UberEats app and select the “cannabis” category, or search for one of the cannabis retailers.

The order will be delivered by the cannabis retailers own CannSell certified staff.

When the delivery arrives, a customer’s age and sobriety will be verified.

“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA. We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licenced retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly.

Almost 57 per cent of cannabis purchased in Ontario between the start of January and the end of March was bought through legal channels, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) revealed last week. The finding is based on data reported by consumers to Statistics Canada, leading many to caution such numbers could be skewed because shoppers are less likely to admit illicit pot purchases to government bodies.

Uber isn’t completely new to the cannabis business. Uber Eats users have been able to order cannabis products for pickup from Tokyo Smoke stores since November, but the partnership did not allow for deliveries like the new Leafly deal does.

Story continues below advertisement

Marissa Taylor, co-owner of Hidden Leaf, wanted to partner with Uber Eats and Leafly because she sees it as another tool she can use to expand the customer base at her North York location, where a loyalty program is already in place.

“We’re a small business and really it was just to help be able to get cannabis to a broader number of people,” she said.

“Accessibility is not always easy for everyone… and then to expand our reach, e-commerce is definitely the way to go.”

— With files from the Canadian Press