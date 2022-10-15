Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Uganda announces immediate lockdown measures to curb spread of Ebola

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 15, 2022 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Misinformation biggest hindrance to combating Ebola outbreak: UN'
Misinformation biggest hindrance to combating Ebola outbreak: UN
WATCH: Misinformation biggest hindrance to combating Ebola outbreak: UN – Aug 1, 2019

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days.

The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced immediately in Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicenter of the epidemic, he said in a televised national address.

Click to play video: 'Ugandan schools reopen after longest COVID-19 closure'
Ugandan schools reopen after longest COVID-19 closure

“These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola. We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time,” Museveni said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Museveni said 19 people have died since the east African nation announced the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever on Sept. 20.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Editing by William Maclean and Ros Russell)

HealthEbolaUgandaepidemicfeverEbola UgandaEbola feverEbola healthUganda news
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers