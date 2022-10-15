Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP search for distressed man with shotgun south of Red Deer

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 1:37 pm
Calvin Michael Foster. View image in full screen
Calvin Michael Foster. Courtesy of: Innisfail RCMP

RCMP are searching for Calvin Michael Foster, 33, who they say left his home in central Alberta early Saturday with a shotgun.

Innisfail RCMP say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Foster, who they say took off on foot from his home in Penhold, Alta., south of Red Deer, around 3 a.m.

Trending Now

MORE ALBERTA NEWS: Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection set for Nov. 8

He is “known to frequent Red Deer,” RCMP say in a news release.

Police described Foster as being five feet six inches tall, 149 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Police warn the public to not approach Foster if seen, but to call 911. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.

Advertisement
RCMPmissing personRed DeerShotgunInnisfailPenholdCalvin FosterCalvin Michael FosterDistressed personShotgun possession
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers