RCMP search for distressed man with shotgun south of Red Deer

RCMP are searching for Calvin Michael Foster, 33, who they say left his home in central Alberta early Saturday with a shotgun.

Innisfail RCMP say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Foster, who they say took off on foot from his home in Penhold, Alta., south of Red Deer, around 3 a.m.

He is “known to frequent Red Deer,” RCMP say in a news release.

Police described Foster as being five feet six inches tall, 149 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Police warn the public to not approach Foster if seen, but to call 911. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.