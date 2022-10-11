Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection set for November 8

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s new premier and leader of the United Conservative Party Danielle Smith will get her chance at a seat in the Legislature in just over a month.

Alberta’s chief electoral officer Glen Resler announced in a news release Tuesday that the byelection for the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding will take place on Nov. 8.

The seat was given up by MLA Michaela Frey, who had earlier signalled she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election.

Voters must live in the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding. They can register online until Oct. 26. To register, electors must provide ID that contains their name and shows a residential address in the electoral division. Those who are already registered to vote at their current residential address don’t need to register again.

Candidate nominations are open now and will end on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

Advance voting begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Nov. 5. On election day, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Unofficial results will be available after voting closes on election day,” reads the news release. “Official results will be announced on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.”

