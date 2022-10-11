Menu

Politics

Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection set for November 8

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 11, 2022 6:53 pm
A file photo of Alberta premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Tuesday October 11, 2022. View image in full screen
File: Alberta premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Tuesday October 11, 2022. Jason Franson, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta’s new premier and leader of the United Conservative Party Danielle Smith will get her chance at a seat in the Legislature in just over a month.

Alberta’s chief electoral officer Glen Resler announced in a news release Tuesday that the byelection for the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding will take place on Nov. 8.

The seat was given up by MLA Michaela Frey, who had earlier signalled she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election.

Read more: Alberta’s Premier-designate Danielle Smith to seek Brooks-Medicine Hat seat in byelection

Voters must live in the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding. They can register online until Oct. 26. To register, electors must provide ID that contains their name and shows a residential address in the electoral division. Those who are already registered to vote at their current residential address don’t need to register again.

Candidate nominations are open now and will end on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

Read more: Smith’s decision to not hold byelection in Calgary-Elbow raising questions

Advance voting begins on Nov. 1 and ends on Nov. 5. On election day, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Unofficial results will be available after voting closes on election day,” reads the news release. “Official results will be announced on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
