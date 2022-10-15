Menu

Canada

‘We want the world to listen’: Ukrainians in Halifax call for more support

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainians mark Defenders Day as Russia’s war rages on'
Ukrainians mark Defenders Day as Russia’s war rages on
Ukraine’s president is promising victory over Russia as the country marks its first Defenders Day since the war began. Ukraine has paid a terrible price with Russian air strikes intensifying this week. As Crystal Goomansingh reports, today is for reflecting on the collective fight for freedom.

As Russia’s war continues, demonstrations in support of Ukraine were held in many cities across Europe and Canada on Saturday, including in Halifax.

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered at Peace and Friendship Park in the city to call for more support and to continue raising awareness of what’s happening at home.

Tetiana Yaremchuk, from Mariupol, said she left her home six months ago.

Yaremchuk said the region she is from has been entirely destroyed, but her parents remain back home.

“It (wasn’t) easy to start a new life from the very beginning,” Yaremchuk said. “But we tried our best.”

She has been in Halifax for four months with her 11-year-old son and husband.

“We are very happy to be here. We are happy to escape,” she said at the rally, with tears in her eyes.

Read more: How will Ukraine rebuild after the war? Start with frozen Russian assets, experts say

Yaremchuk said she witnessed the destruction first-hand, but said it took some time to realize what was happening.

“I saw it with my own eyes, but my brain did not believe. It wasn’t possible to believe they are (doing that) in the 21st century.”

She said it had a big impact on her son. “It was very difficult for him to overcome everything, so thank God we are here.”

Trending Now

Yaremchuk said she’s grateful that Canada took her in along with other refugees, and continues to support Ukraine. But she said not everyone is so lucky to have escaped.

Tetiana Yaremchuk speaks at the rally for Ukraine in Halifax on Oct. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Tetiana Yaremchuk speaks at the rally for Ukraine in Halifax on Oct. 15, 2022. Ashley Field / Global News

She said her people are in need.

“We want the whole world to listen to Ukraine, and just understand it’s not easy to be there,” Yaremchuk said.

“Every single day I see all Ukrainian cities are bombed,” she said. “A lot of people continue to die. Is it normal? Is it normal in the 21st century?”

Read more: Ukraine’s military gains threaten Putin’s propaganda grip: ‘The bubble is bursting’

On Friday, Ukraine marked its first Defenders Day since the war began. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised victory over Russia as the country paid a terrible price with Russian air strikes intensified this week.

Lyubov Zhyznomirska, acting president of the Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, also attended the Halifax rally Saturday.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are still there, so all people who have power, who can influence the situation, please do it. And do it now,” Zhyznomirska said.

“It’s important to show solidarity, but also it’s important to seek that political support to continue to remind about the visibility of the war.”

The women said they will continue to rally in support of their people and their homeland, for as long as necessary.

— with files from Ashley Field

