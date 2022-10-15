‘We want the world to listen’: Ukrainians in Halifax call for more support

Send this page to someone via email

As Russia’s war continues, demonstrations in support of Ukraine were held in many cities across Europe and Canada on Saturday, including in Halifax.

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered at Peace and Friendship Park in the city to call for more support and to continue raising awareness of what’s happening at home.

Tetiana Yaremchuk, from Mariupol, said she left her home six months ago.

Yaremchuk said the region she is from has been entirely destroyed, but her parents remain back home.

“It (wasn’t) easy to start a new life from the very beginning,” Yaremchuk said. “But we tried our best.”

She has been in Halifax for four months with her 11-year-old son and husband.

“We are very happy to be here. We are happy to escape,” she said at the rally, with tears in her eyes.

Yaremchuk said she witnessed the destruction first-hand, but said it took some time to realize what was happening.

“I saw it with my own eyes, but my brain did not believe. It wasn’t possible to believe they are (doing that) in the 21st century.”

She said it had a big impact on her son. “It was very difficult for him to overcome everything, so thank God we are here.”

Yaremchuk said she’s grateful that Canada took her in along with other refugees, and continues to support Ukraine. But she said not everyone is so lucky to have escaped.

Tetiana Yaremchuk speaks at the rally for Ukraine in Halifax on Oct. 15, 2022. Ashley Field / Global News

She said her people are in need.

“We want the whole world to listen to Ukraine, and just understand it’s not easy to be there,” Yaremchuk said.

“Every single day I see all Ukrainian cities are bombed,” she said. “A lot of people continue to die. Is it normal? Is it normal in the 21st century?”

On Friday, Ukraine marked its first Defenders Day since the war began. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised victory over Russia as the country paid a terrible price with Russian air strikes intensified this week.

Lyubov Zhyznomirska, acting president of the Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, also attended the Halifax rally Saturday.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are still there, so all people who have power, who can influence the situation, please do it. And do it now,” Zhyznomirska said.

“It’s important to show solidarity, but also it’s important to seek that political support to continue to remind about the visibility of the war.”

The women said they will continue to rally in support of their people and their homeland, for as long as necessary.

— with files from Ashley Field