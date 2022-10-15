Kitchener man charged in suspicious person investigation in Arthur

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious person call in Arthur.

Investigators say a 12-year-old student was walking along Conestoga Street North on their way to school when the student was approached by a man in a white sedan that was parked at the side of the road Thursday around 8:50 a.m.

They say the man spoke with the student.

OPP announced on Friday that they have charged a 25-year-old man from Kitchener with indecent exposure to a minor.

The man will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.