Pedestrian with serious injuries after Toronto collision: police

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Queen’s Plate Drive for reports of a collision at around 9:18 p.m.
Police said they received reports that a pedestrian was struck by a driver and, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics rushed the pedestrian to hospital via an emergency run, according to police.
The driver remained at the scene.
