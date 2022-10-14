Menu

Canada

Former Edmonton MLA and son sentenced to house arrest in immigration fraud case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 8:21 pm
Canada Border Services . View image in full screen
Canada Border Services . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A former Alberta legislature member and his son have been sentenced to house arrest for immigration fraud.

Carlito and Charles Benito pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act of employing unauthorized foreign nationals.

Read more: 2 Edmonton men charged with immigration fraud

Court heard the immigration consultants employed eight illegal foreign nationals in Edmonton and Calgary and paid them less than $10 an hour between 2016 and 2018.

Trending Now

A judge has sentenced 68-year-old Carlito Benito to two years of house arrest.

The former Progressive Conservative MLA must also complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $75,000 fine.

Charles Benito, who is 28, was sentenced to nine months of house arrest and 100 hours of community service.

ImmigrationAlberta JusticeAlberta courtsCommunity serviceImmigration and Refugee Protection Acthouse arrestforeign nationalsPC MLACarlito BenitoCharles BenitoEdmonton MLA
© 2022 The Canadian Press

