World

SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after half-year space station mission

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 14, 2022 5:21 pm
Biden wishes Elon Musk ‘lots of luck’ on moon trip after ‘super bad feeling’ comment on economy
U.S. President Joe Biden said he wished Tesla CEO Elon Musk "lots of luck on his trip to the moon," after being asked about the latter's comment about having a "super bad feeling" about the economy. Following Biden’s comment, Musk tweeted out a thanks to the president with a link referencing NASA awarding SpaceX a $2.9-billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon – Jun 3, 2022

Four astronauts returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule Friday, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida.

Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, their residence since April.

Read more: Elon Musk seeks U.S. funds for Ukraine satellite network, officials say

The capsule parachuted into the ocean, just off Jacksonville, Florida, about five hours after it left the space station. It carried NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to complete a long-term spaceflight, and the European Space Agency’s Samantha Cristoforetti. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Before checking out, the astronauts said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat some pizza and ice cream, take a shower, revel in nature and, of course, reunite with their families. NASA planned to hustle them to Houston once they were off SpaceX’s recovery ship and back on solid ground.

How the private space race is allowing NASA to explore new frontiers

“Getting the first few hugs when we get back is really going to be awesome,” Hines told reporters earlier in the week.

Remaining aboard the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

 

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

NASAElon MuskSpaceXElon Musk SpaceXnasa spacexSpaceX Elon Muskspacex astronauts return to earthspacex mission returnsspacex return
© 2022 The Canadian Press

