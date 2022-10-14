Menu

Traffic

A look at road closures in Toronto for the waterfront marathon

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 5:10 pm
FILE - Road Closed sign. View image in full screen
FILE - Road Closed sign. File Photo / Getty Images

Residents and visitors to Toronto will notice a number of road closures on Sunday for the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Toronto police said road closures will begin on Saturday to “accommodate the pre-event set-up at the finish line area.”

Police said beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the following roads will be closed:

  • Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West
  • Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
  • Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
  • James Street from Albert Street and Queen Street West
  • Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street

Read more: Thousands of international runners descend on Toronto marathon

According to police, the streets will reopen on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be a number of rolling closures, in the city, beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The force said other closures will begin as the first runners approach and will reopen after the last runners have passed.

More information, including a map can be found on the marathon website.

 

Click to play video: 'International runners descend on Toronto'
International runners descend on Toronto

Officers said from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Lakeshore Boulevard will be fully closed both east- and westbound from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway.

Trending Now

Police said there will be three exceptions:

  • Eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion
  • Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park and Ontario Place will be provided from Stadium Road
  • Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon for access to Exhibition Place

Officers also said there will be a number of closures to the on- and off-ramps of the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, beginning at 4 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Eastbound closures:

  • Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp in the west end will remain open. However, police said the eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard ramp will be closed at Windmere Avenue until noon
  • Jameson Avenue off-ramp will be closed until 1 p.m.
  • Jameson Avenue on-ramp will have no access until noon
  • British Columbia Drive on-ramp will have no access from Lake Shore Boulevard until noon. However, police said there will be access from Exhibition Place.
  • Spadina Avenue off-ramp will be open. The Spadina Avenue off-ramp exit gate will be open to allow cars to enter onto eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard.
  • Rees Street on-ramp will remain open
  • Bay Street on-ramp will remain open
  • Jarvis Street on-ramp is under construction

Westbound closures:

  • Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp  in the west end will remain open
  • Lake Shore Boulevard on-ramp  in the west end will remain open
  • South Kingsway off-ramp will remain open
  • Jameson Avenue on-ramp will remain open with access from southbound Jameson only until 1 p.m.
  • Dunn Avenue off-ramp will remain open
  • Spadina Avenue on-ramp will allow access to Gardiner, but access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Spadina Avenue off-ramp will allow access to Spadina Avenue, but access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • York Street on-ramp will remain open with access from north of Lake Shore Boulevard up until 1 p.m.
  • Yonge Street and Bay Street off-ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Jarvis Street off-ramp will remain open
  • Jarvis Street on-ramp will remain open
  • Lake Shore Boulevard in the east end will remain open

Police said the Toronto Transit Commission will also have “numerous diversions” along a number of its routes during the marathon.



