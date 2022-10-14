A look at road closures in Toronto for the waterfront marathon

Residents and visitors to Toronto will notice a number of road closures on Sunday for the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
Toronto police said road closures will begin on Saturday to “accommodate the pre-event set-up at the finish line area.”
Police said beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the following roads will be closed:
- Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West
- Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
- Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
- James Street from Albert Street and Queen Street West
- Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street
According to police, the streets will reopen on Sunday at 9 p.m.
There will also be a number of rolling closures, in the city, beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday.
The force said other closures will begin as the first runners approach and will reopen after the last runners have passed.
More information, including a map can be found on the marathon website.
Officers said from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Lakeshore Boulevard will be fully closed both east- and westbound from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway.
Police said there will be three exceptions:
- Eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion
- Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park and Ontario Place will be provided from Stadium Road
- Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon for access to Exhibition Place
Officers also said there will be a number of closures to the on- and off-ramps of the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, beginning at 4 a.m.
Eastbound closures:
- Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp in the west end will remain open. However, police said the eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard ramp will be closed at Windmere Avenue until noon
- Jameson Avenue off-ramp will be closed until 1 p.m.
- Jameson Avenue on-ramp will have no access until noon
- British Columbia Drive on-ramp will have no access from Lake Shore Boulevard until noon. However, police said there will be access from Exhibition Place.
- Spadina Avenue off-ramp will be open. The Spadina Avenue off-ramp exit gate will be open to allow cars to enter onto eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard.
- Rees Street on-ramp will remain open
- Bay Street on-ramp will remain open
- Jarvis Street on-ramp is under construction
Westbound closures:
- Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp in the west end will remain open
- Lake Shore Boulevard on-ramp in the west end will remain open
- South Kingsway off-ramp will remain open
- Jameson Avenue on-ramp will remain open with access from southbound Jameson only until 1 p.m.
- Dunn Avenue off-ramp will remain open
- Spadina Avenue on-ramp will allow access to Gardiner, but access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Spadina Avenue off-ramp will allow access to Spadina Avenue, but access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- York Street on-ramp will remain open with access from north of Lake Shore Boulevard up until 1 p.m.
- Yonge Street and Bay Street off-ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jarvis Street off-ramp will remain open
- Jarvis Street on-ramp will remain open
- Lake Shore Boulevard in the east end will remain open
Police said the Toronto Transit Commission will also have “numerous diversions” along a number of its routes during the marathon.
