A look at road closures in Toronto for the waterfront marathon

Residents and visitors to Toronto will notice a number of road closures on Sunday for the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Toronto police said road closures will begin on Saturday to “accommodate the pre-event set-up at the finish line area.”

Police said beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the following roads will be closed:

Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street

James Street from Albert Street and Queen Street West

Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street

According to police, the streets will reopen on Sunday at 9 p.m.

There will also be a number of rolling closures, in the city, beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The force said other closures will begin as the first runners approach and will reopen after the last runners have passed.

More information, including a map can be found on the marathon website.

Officers said from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Lakeshore Boulevard will be fully closed both east- and westbound from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway.

Police said there will be three exceptions:

Eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion

Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park and Ontario Place will be provided from Stadium Road

Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon for access to Exhibition Place

Officers also said there will be a number of closures to the on- and off-ramps of the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, beginning at 4 a.m.

Eastbound closures:

Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp in the west end will remain open. However, police said the eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard ramp will be closed at Windmere Avenue until noon

Jameson Avenue off-ramp will be closed until 1 p.m.

Jameson Avenue on-ramp will have no access until noon

British Columbia Drive on-ramp will have no access from Lake Shore Boulevard until noon. However, police said there will be access from Exhibition Place.

Spadina Avenue off-ramp will be open. The Spadina Avenue off-ramp exit gate will be open to allow cars to enter onto eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard.

Rees Street on-ramp will remain open

Bay Street on-ramp will remain open

Jarvis Street on-ramp is under construction

Westbound closures:

Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp in the west end will remain open

Lake Shore Boulevard on-ramp in the west end will remain open

South Kingsway off-ramp will remain open

Jameson Avenue on-ramp will remain open with access from southbound Jameson only until 1 p.m.

Dunn Avenue off-ramp will remain open

Spadina Avenue on-ramp will allow access to Gardiner, but access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spadina Avenue off-ramp will allow access to Spadina Avenue, but access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

York Street on-ramp will remain open with access from north of Lake Shore Boulevard up until 1 p.m.

Yonge Street and Bay Street off-ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jarvis Street off-ramp will remain open

Jarvis Street on-ramp will remain open

Lake Shore Boulevard in the east end will remain open

Police said the Toronto Transit Commission will also have “numerous diversions” along a number of its routes during the marathon.