See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

This season we are debuting a new segment called Huskies on the Hot Seat.

A light, fun bit where we talk with a different student athlete every other week.

It allows them to put the cliches away, and for you, the viewer to get to know them better.

First up is U of S Huskies starting quarterback, Mayson Nyhus.