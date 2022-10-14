1 man, 2 teens charged in connection with armed carjacking in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and two teens have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Markham, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Oct. 13 at around 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Elgin Street and Henderson Avenue area.

Officers said a woman had pulled into her driveway in a black Mercedes G-class SUV with her child in the backseat, as another child was playing in the driveway.

Police said she noticed a silver vehicle pull in behind her.

“A male suspect got out of the vehicle and approached her, pointing a gun, while yelling and demanding the victim get out of the car,” police said in a news release. “The victim’s husband exited the residence and the victim was able to grab her child out of the vehicle.”

Officers said the suspect allegedly stole the vehicle and fled the scene with a second suspect driving away in the silver vehicle.

Police said three suspects were located and arrested “shortly after” in Markham.

“A fourth suspect remains outstanding,” police said.

Officers said 21-year-old Zion Mosiah Lewis was arrested and has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of breach of probation and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Two boys, one 16 and the other 17, have been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.