1 man arrested, 3 suspects outstanding after robbery at Toronto jewelry store: police

Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Toronto.
Toronto police said on May 4, officers received a report of a robbery in the Finch Avenue West and Highway 27 area.
Officers said four men went to a jewelry store while allegedly “concealing their identities with masks and construction vests.”
Police said when an employee opened the door, all four suspects “rushed into the store.”
Read more: OPP issue more than 8,000 tickets and charges during 2022 Operation Impact campaign
“One man pointed a handgun at the employees and made demands for cash and jewelry,” police alleged in a news release.
According to police, the men allegedly took a “large quantity” of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Police said on Oct. 5, officers executed two search warrants.
“As a result of the searches, officers seized clothing worn by the man during the robbery,” police said.
Officers said 18-year-old Johnathan Prevost from Richmond Hill was arrested.
He is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and two counts of assault with a weapon.
Officers said he appeared in court on Oct. 5.
Police said three suspects remain unidentified.
“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1- immediately,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Comments