1 man arrested, 3 suspects outstanding after robbery at Toronto jewelry store: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 4, officers received a report of a robbery in the Finch Avenue West and Highway 27 area.

Officers said four men went to a jewelry store while allegedly “concealing their identities with masks and construction vests.”

Police said when an employee opened the door, all four suspects “rushed into the store.”

“One man pointed a handgun at the employees and made demands for cash and jewelry,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, the men allegedly took a “large quantity” of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout).

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout).

Police said on Oct. 5, officers executed two search warrants.

“As a result of the searches, officers seized clothing worn by the man during the robbery,” police said.

Officers said 18-year-old Johnathan Prevost from Richmond Hill was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Officers said he appeared in court on Oct. 5.

Police said three suspects remain unidentified.

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout).

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout).

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1- immediately,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.