Crime

1 man arrested, 3 suspects outstanding after robbery at Toronto jewelry store: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:34 pm
Police said 18-year-old Johnathan Prevost has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Toronto.
Police said 18-year-old Johnathan Prevost has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 4, officers received a report of a robbery in the Finch Avenue West and Highway 27 area.

Officers said four men went to a jewelry store while allegedly “concealing their identities with masks and construction vests.”

Police said when an employee opened the door, all four suspects “rushed into the store.”

Read more: OPP issue more than 8,000 tickets and charges during 2022 Operation Impact campaign

“One man pointed a handgun at the employees and made demands for cash and jewelry,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, the men allegedly took a “large quantity” of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout)
Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout)
Police said on Oct. 5, officers executed two search warrants.

“As a result of the searches, officers seized clothing worn by the man during the robbery,” police said.

Officers said 18-year-old Johnathan Prevost from Richmond Hill was arrested.

He is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Officers said he appeared in court on Oct. 5.

Police said three suspects remain unidentified.

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout)
Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. (Toronto police / handout)
“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1- immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

