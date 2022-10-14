Minister of Heritage Pablo Rodriguez heckled at Montreal press conference

Send this page to someone via email

Another incident involving a federal minister getting harassed happened on Friday, when the Minister of Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, was interrupted in the middle of a press conference in Montreal by a man who made remarks on the risk of nuclear war and a Third World War.

The man interrupted the minister, who had just begun his speech on cultural community aid.

The man then stood up to insistently ask the minister what he thought of the risk of a nuclear war involving Russia and Ukraine and of the risk of a third World War.

An employee at the site attempted to calmly escort the man out, but he resisted and continued to shout at Rodriguez. Other people had to interfere and help escort the man outside.

The minister continued to deliver his speech but was visibly distraught by the incident.

Asked about the incident later, he said he didn’t feel threatened by the man, even with the lack of security at the event.

This comes after Deputy Premier Chrystia Freeland was harassed by a man hurling swear words and insults at her in Alberta.