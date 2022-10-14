Autumn draws awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again when the days begin to grow shorter and colder as fall takes over ahead of winter.

It’s also the time of year that a unique condition rears its head.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D., is a form of seasonal depression that has a variety of causes, all associated with this time of year.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs during the same season each year. It usually happens in the fall or winter, but some people may experience season-linked symptoms in the summer,” the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says.

“Symptoms include things like disturbed sleep, lower levels of energy, poor concentration, changes in appetite, a loss of pleasure, the loss of the ability to enjoy the things that you’d like usually,” explained Dr. Michael Mak, a sleep medicine specialist with CAMH.

CAMH says that the cause of the disorder may be linked to changes in sunlight that upset a person’s biological clock, which controls a person’s sleep-wake pattern.

The centre also says that S.A.D. is more common in people who live far north or south of the equator, that women are more likely to develop it than men, and that the risk of developing it decreases with age.

Dr. Mak said that there are a variety of ways to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder, but one unique method has been adopted by many.

“When it’s dark out in the fall and winter, and it’s overcast, some folks end up getting a light that treats seasonal affective disorder. So, these are bright lights. It’s called bright light therapy,” Mak said.

He explained that a half-hour per day of exposure to a light with a minimum of 10,000 lux can help combat the feelings associated with S.A.D.

Otherwise, he said to take a “wait-and-see” approach, and to seek help from a medical professional if it does not improve.