Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Autumn draws awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Autumn draws awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder'
Autumn draws awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder
As Autumn makes way for Winter, many people may feel the weight of the seasons and their lack of light wearing on them due to Seasonal Affective Disorder.

It’s that time of year again when the days begin to grow shorter and colder as fall takes over ahead of winter.

It’s also the time of year that a unique condition rears its head.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D., is a form of seasonal depression that has a variety of causes, all associated with this time of year.

Read more: CMHA sees recent spike in people needing support with seasonal affective disorder

 

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs during the same season each year. It usually happens in the fall or winter, but some people may experience season-linked symptoms in the summer,” the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Symptoms include things like disturbed sleep, lower levels of energy, poor concentration, changes in appetite, a loss of pleasure, the loss of the ability to enjoy the things that you’d like usually,” explained Dr. Michael Mak, a sleep medicine specialist with CAMH.

Trending Now

CAMH says that the cause of the disorder may be linked to changes in sunlight that upset a person’s biological clock, which controls a person’s sleep-wake pattern.

The centre also says that S.A.D. is more common in people who live far north or south of the equator, that women are more likely to develop it than men, and that the risk of developing it decreases with age.

Read more: Feeling the winter blues? Natural ways to boost your mood

Dr. Mak said that there are a variety of ways to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder, but one unique method has been adopted by many.

“When it’s dark out in the fall and winter, and it’s overcast, some folks end up getting a light that treats seasonal affective disorder. So, these are bright lights. It’s called bright light therapy,” Mak said.

He explained that a half-hour per day of exposure to a light with a minimum of 10,000 lux can help combat the feelings associated with S.A.D.

Story continues below advertisement

Otherwise, he said to take a “wait-and-see” approach, and to seek help from a medical professional if it does not improve.

Mental HealthKingstonCKWS TVWinterCAMHAutumnCentre for Addiction and Mental HealthSeasonal Affective DisorderSADS.A.D
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers