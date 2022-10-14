Feds provide Fleming College with $1.5 million for applied research programs

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College in Peterborough is among 50 recipients to receive a new Mobilize grant for long-term funding for applied research programs, the federal government announced Friday.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced $1.5 million over five years for Fleming College, part of $76 million from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) College and Community Innovation program.

The new Mobilize grants assist college research programs to acquire the necessary resources to focus on industry, health, and not-for-profit community-based organizations.

Fleming says it will use its funding for several initiatives, such as the expansion of research into new areas and updated training programs, to ensure the sustained growth of its research activities.

“Fleming College has a strong applied research reputation due to the success of our three dedicated research centres, and the NSERC Mobilize funding will provide us with an opportunity to expand research into new areas at the College,” said college president Maureen Adamson.

“With this funding, Fleming will continue to support new collaborations and researchers, leading to increased local innovation and job-relevant experiential learning opportunities.”

Fleming says a portion of the funding will also support expanded training initiatives at its three research centres: the Centre for Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies; the Centre for Innovative Aquaculture Production at the Frost campus in Lindsay; and the Centre for Advancement in Mechatronics and Industrial Internet of Things at the Sutherland campus in Peterborough.

A full list of recipients of Mobilize grants can be found on the NSERC website online.