Crime

Central Hastings OPP seek Belleville woman wanted for firearm offences

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 10:17 am
Central Hastings OPP say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek of Belleville is wanted for multiple firearm offences.
Central Hastings OPP say Carrie-Lynn Serbinek of Belleville is wanted for multiple firearm offences. Central Hastings OPP

Central Hastings OPP say they are looking for a woman wanted on a number of firearm offences.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Carrie-Lynn Serbinek, 36, of Belleville.

Read more: Peterborough police seek driver following early morning pursuit

She is wanted for careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Trending Now

OPP did not provide details on the charges.

She is described as having a medium build, standing four feet nine inches and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, wavy shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information can contact the Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

