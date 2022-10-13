Interior Health now offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters

Send this page to someone via email

With flu season here, Interior Health has launched two vaccine campaigns — one for Influenza, and the other for COVID-19.

“We are starting fall respiratory season that also includes influenza,” said Dr. Fatemeh Sabet, medical health officer for IH.

“Usually during this time, we see an increase in the number of respiratory infections, so it is very important for people to be aware.”

The flu shot and bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, which targets the original and Omicron variants, are now available in B.C.

“Flu shots are available at pharmacies, at public health clinics across Interior Health,” said Sabet, “so people are encouraged to book their vaccines at ‘Get Vaccinated’ and get their influenza vaccine either at the same time that they’re booked for their Covid booster dose or at a separate time.”

Sabet added that the two shots can be administered at the same time.

“I reassure everyone that it is not a risk to get your two vaccines — influenza vaccine and booster vaccine — at the same time,” she said.

The flu shot, which is free to everyone, can be given to anyone six months and older.

The bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, however, can only be administered to those 12 and older.

At the Glenmore Pharmasave in Kelowna, there was a steady stream of customers on Thursday morning, many of them getting both shots.

“We’re very busy,” said pharmacist Craig Tostenson. “This morning for instance we’ve probably done about 50 shots.

“We’re just trying to get as many people in as possible because it’s top of mind for them. So we want to get them done.”

Some residents are making appointments through the Get Vaccinated website, but others are simply walking in.

“Our booking system is booked solid for three weeks. So if people want it sooner, they should just come in and do a walk-in,” Tostenson told Global News.

Sabet said since there are no public health restrictions and people are being more social, the spread of viruses is expected to increase this fall and winter.

The medical health officer added that the flu season experienced in the southern hemisphere is often a good indication of what’s anticipated here.

‘They have seen a flu season that has had a higher rate of infection and also started earlier,” Sabet said.

In addition to influenza, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is still circulating. While hospitalization rates remain low in B.C., in other parts of Canada hospitalizations are on the rise.

“We haven’t seen that in B.C. yet,” said Sabet. “However, we are closely monitoring the hospitalization rate and if we see concerning changes, we would announce that and provide the appropriate messaging to the communities.”

This past winter’s Omicron wave saw many people get infected with COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic started.

Interior Health says those who recently had COVID are advised to wait three to six months before getting their fourth booster.