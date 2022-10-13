Menu

Entertainment

Jeff Barnaby, acclaimed Mi’kmaq filmmaker, dies at 46

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 3:12 pm
Director Jeff Barnaby is pictured as he promotes the film "Blood Quantum" at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Barnaby, who helped shape modern Indigenous cinema with titles such as "Rhymes for Young Ghouls" and "Blood Quantum," has died at age 46 after a battle with cancer.
Director Jeff Barnaby is pictured as he promotes the film "Blood Quantum" at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Barnaby, who helped shape modern Indigenous cinema with titles such as "Rhymes for Young Ghouls" and "Blood Quantum," has died at age 46 after a battle with cancer. Chris Young / The Canadian Press

Mi’kmaw filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, considered a visionary of modern Indigenous cinema, has died.

The director’s representatives say he died after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 46.

Raised on the Listuguj Reserve in Quebec, Barnaby helmed many short films, including the Jutra Award-nominated The Colony and the Genie-nominated File Under Miscellaneous.

The writer-director who was based in Montreal gained acclaim for his 2013 debut feature Rhymes for Young Ghouls.

He followed that up with the 2019 zombie horror film Blood Quantum, which swept the Canadian Screen Awards.

Barnaby is survived by his wife, Sarah Del Seronde, and son, Miles.

canadian moviesindigenous director jeff barnabyjeff barnabyjeff barnaby cancerjeff barnaby deadjeff barnaby deathjeff barnaby directorjeff barnany dies
© 2022 The Canadian Press

