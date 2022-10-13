MLHU to offer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to those 12 and older on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Following the Ontario government’s announcement, the Middlesex London Health Unit will begin offering Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to individuals aged 12 and over on Monday.

“As it begins to cool down outside and as more people gather indoors, it’s a great time to get your COVID-19 booster dose to give yourself that extra protection,” said Dr. Alex Summers, medical officer of health with the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU).

“We are entering the seasons where we customarily see an increase in respiratory illnesses, including both COVID-19 and the flu.”

Additionally, the health unit said that influenza vaccines are set to become available on Tuesday, Nov. 1, through primary health-care providers and pharmacies.

Officials noted that the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered at the same time, or before or after each other for people aged five and older. Children younger than five years old are recommended to wait 14 days between receiving both vaccines.

“Staying up to date with your vaccinations will help to reduce the risk of severe illness,” Summers said.

The MLHU recommends those who are eligible receive their booster dose between three and six months after receiving their most recent dose.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines will be available at the MLHU’s mass vaccination clinics at Western Fair District’s main building, Tuesday to Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges from Monday to Friday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be booked at covidvaccinelm.ca using Gate 1.

They can also be booked over the phone by calling 226-289-3560, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccine will also be available at the MLHU’s community COVID-19 vaccination clinics on a walk-in basis.