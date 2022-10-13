Menu

Crime

RCMP seek Central Okanagan couple after gear reported stolen from Lumby camp site

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 3:09 pm
October 2, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. at the Greenbush Lake Rec Site in Monashee Provincial Park. Some of the items stolen include a tent, firepit, tarps, clothing, and an Ocean Touring Kayak. View image in full screen
October 2, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. at the Greenbush Lake Rec Site in Monashee Provincial Park. Some of the items stolen include a tent, firepit, tarps, clothing, and an Ocean Touring Kayak. Courtesy: RCMP

Police say thousands of dollars of camping and kayaking gear was stolen from a recreation site north of Lumby and RCMP are looking to speak to a chihuahua-accompanied couple who were seen in the area.

The theft of a tent, firepit, tarps, clothing, and an ocean touring kayak was reported on Oct. 2 at around 10:30 p.m. at the Greenbush Lake Rec Site in Monashee Provincial Park.

“A large, black, diesel truck was reportedly in the area at the time and may be involved in the theft. The vehicle was described as having a rooftop tent and a lightbar across the windshield,” RCMP said.

“The occupants of the truck, who were fishing in the area, had a Chihuahua dog with them and are believed to be from the Kelowna or West Kelowna area.”

Anyone with information can contact Cpl. Spencer Hornoi at the Lumby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-547-2151.

