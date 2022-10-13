Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Diagolon founder Jeremy Mackenzie discharges lawyer

By Tanner Chubey Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 2:44 pm
Diagolon founder and right-wing figurehead changes his attorney. View image in full screen
Diagolon founder and right-wing figurehead changes his attorney. File / Global News

Jeremy Mackenzie, the de-facto leader of a far-right group called Diagolon, appeared by phone in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Mackenzie confirmed over the phone he had discharged his criminal defence lawyer, Dwayne Braun. Braun appeared in person to officially withdraw from the case, which the judge granted.

Read more: Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon

Mackenzie is charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner after police received a report about an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021.

He was arrested on Sept. 29 in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant related to charges laid by the Mounties in Saskatchewan in July.

Read more: Jeremy Mackenzie, ‘Diagolon’ founder and far-right figurehead, arrested

Story continues below advertisement

MacKenzie was also charged in Nova Scotia with 13 firearms offences in January, and with harassment and intimidation in March after an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Mackenzie remains in custody after being denied bail at his previous court appearance.

Read more: Poilievre denounces ‘abuse’ against wife allegedly from Diagolon founder who shook his hand

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27.

