Canada

Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2022 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Poilievre marches at head of convoy protesters alongside man who appeared on far-right podcast' Poilievre marches at head of convoy protesters alongside man who appeared on far-right podcast
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre walked down an Ottawa street with a crowd of red and white adorned supporters trailing alongside him on Thursday. Alongside him, helping to lead the crowd of protesters who were pushing for a permanent end to vaccine mandates, was James Topp. Topp appeared on far-right figurehead Jeremy Mackenzie’s podcast one month ago – Jun 30, 2022

The founder of the online group “Diagolon” remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.

Jeremy MacKenzie was arrested on September 29 in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant related to charges laid by the Mounties in Saskatchewan in July.

Read more: Jeremy Mackenzie, ‘Diagolon’ founder and far-right figurehead, arrested

MacKenzie was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner after police received a report about an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021.

There is a publication ban on the details from the hearing, which was held Friday in provincial court in Saskatoon.

Read more: Diagolon: What to know about the group whose founder shook Pierre Poilievre’s hand

MacKenzie was also charged in Nova Scotia with 13 firearms offences in January, and with harassment and intimidation in March after an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also asked the RCMP to investigate MacKenzie after he talked about sexually assaulting Poilievre’s wife, Anaida, during a livestream last month.

Diagolon shares members and affiliation with the “Freedom Convoy,” as well as those opposed to government-mandated health restrictions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
