Ontario public high school teachers to hold strike vote amid stalled bargaining

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Ontario public high school teachers are set to vote in November on whether they would be willing to strike, meaning all major education unions will now look to their members for strike mandates this fall.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says its members will vote from Nov. 6 to 16.

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The other four major education unions, including the ones representing elementary teachers and Catholic teachers, have also scheduled strike votes in November.

A strike vote does not necessarily mean a strike will happen.

OSSTF president Martha Hradowy says in a statement that a strike vote gives the union an opportunity to strengthen its bargaining position and sends a clear message to the provincial government that members are united.

Current education contracts expired at the end of August, but negotiations are stalled as the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides on a dispute between unions and the government on which issues should be bargained centrally, and which should be left to local unions and school boards.