Surrey RCMP warn public after men using escort service drugged, robbed

Surrey RCMP are warning the public about an ongoing investigation involving men using an escort service.

Police said in September 2021, they were notified by officers in the community response unit that there have been multiple reports of men being drugged and having their belongings stolen while using the service.

In one of the incidents, in February 2021, a man died after being given a substance during an encounter, police said.

Throughout a complex investigation, police said they identified a suspect who is alleged to have committed multiple offences in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane, 30, of Vancouver has now been charged with manslaughter, seven counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug or substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

Kane has been remanded into custody while she awaits her next court appearance, police said.

Investigators believe there could be others in the community who may have information but are reluctant to come forward to police, Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a release. We are encouraging anyone with information to come forward and make a police report with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.