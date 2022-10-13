Damages pegged at $1M after 4 homes under construction in southeast Edmonton destroyed by fire

See more sharing options

About $1 million in damage was done earlier this week when a fire broke out at a construction site in southeast Edmonton.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to a blaze in the area of 18 Street and 18 Avenue where homes were under construction.

Fire crews arrived to a fully involved fire and called in additional crews.

The fire was under control by 6:20 a.m. and declared out just before 2:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Thursday morning that two homes in the lock-up stage and two homes in the early stages of construction were destroyed in the blaze.

There were about a dozen exposures with varying degrees of damage to neighbouring homes and construction trailers, EFRS said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.