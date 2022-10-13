Menu

Fire

Damages pegged at $1M after 4 homes under construction in southeast Edmonton destroyed by fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighters battle blaze at southeast Edmonton construction site'
Firefighters battle blaze at southeast Edmonton construction site
WATCH ABOVE: Firefighters were called to the area of 18 Avenue and 18 Street in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning for a blaze at a construction site where new homes were being built. This is the scene from the Global 1 News helicopter.

About $1 million in damage was done earlier this week when a fire broke out at a construction site in southeast Edmonton.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to a blaze in the area of 18 Street and 18 Avenue where homes were under construction.

Fire crews arrived to a fully involved fire and called in additional crews.

The fire was under control by 6:20 a.m. and declared out just before 2:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Edmonton firefighters battle southeast fire at construction site for new home

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Thursday morning that two homes in the lock-up stage and two homes in the early stages of construction were destroyed in the blaze.

There were about a dozen exposures with varying degrees of damage to neighbouring homes and construction trailers, EFRS said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

14
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
24
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022.
34
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
44
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battle a fire at a house under construction in the city's southeast on Oct. 11, 2022. Dave Carels, Global News
