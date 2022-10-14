Okanagan residents head to the polls on Saturday: Where to go and how to get there

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone worried about how they will make it to the polls on election day in the Okanagan will have some options.

Buses, cabs and even bike-and-scooter operations are doing what they can to make make it easy for voters to do their civic duty in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Lime is offering free scooter and E-bike rides to and from the polls throughout B.C. communities where it operates on Oct. 15, including Kelowna.

Transit Riders will be able to use the promotional code BCVOTES2022 to receive two free rides for up to 30 minutes on any Lime vehicle. This promotion will be available in Kelowna, North Vancouver, the District of North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Richmond.

BC Transit passengers will get a free ride to a voting station within the City of Kelowna, the South Okanagan-Similkameen if they inform the operator they are travelling to a polling station.

Three veteran campaigners vying to become Vernon's next mayor

Further, Kelowna Cabs will be offering a 20 per cent discount to get to the polls.

In Vernon, on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people can vote at these locations:

Recreation Centre Auditorium at 3310 37th Ave.

Fulton Secondary School at 2301 Fulton Rd.

Vernon Secondary School 2100 15 St.

In Kelowna there’s one more day of advance voting, on Friday Oct. 14 people can vote at Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way.

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., people can vote at:

the Black Box Theatre, at 1375 Water St.

the Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Dr.

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Blvd.

East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Rd.

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr.

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Rd. S.

Kelowna Senior Citizens’ Society, 1353 Richter St.

Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Rd.

Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Rd.

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Rutland Elementary School, 620 Webster Rd.

Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Rd.

Watson Road Elementary School, 475 Yates Rd.

West Kelowna Mayoral Race

In Penticton, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. vote at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 273 Power St., or at the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main St. Please note that the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is a smaller venue and there may be line ups.

In West Kelowna vote on Saturday, vote at:

Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main St.

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Dr.

Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Rd.

Resident electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity.

A look at the five people wanting to be Kelowna's next mayor

Non-resident property electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity, that they are entitled to register in relation to the property (ownership), and, if there is more than one owner of the property, written consent from the majority of the property owners.