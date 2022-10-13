Fire at Kitchener business deemed suspicious by police

See more sharing options

Waterloo regional police are investigating an early morning fire in the Southdale section of Kitchener that is being deemed suspicious.

They along with crews from the Kitchener Fire Department went to a business on Highland Road East at Mausser Avenue around 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived to find flames coming out of the roof of the building.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say damage to the property is estimated to be around $50,000.

Police are continuing their investigation along with the Ontario fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8188 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.