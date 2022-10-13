Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Guelph couple with defrauding provincial agency

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 13, 2022 10:22 am
A Guelph police cruiser in file photo. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Guelph Police / File

A Guelph couple is accused of defrauding a provincial agency.

Officials with the Ministry of Children and Social Services contacted Guelph Police Service this past April.

Investigators say they were informed about a man and a woman who allegedly misappropriated funds that were intended to provide care for their disabled son.

Trending Now

They say the couple scammed the agency to the tune of $120,000.

Read more: Guelph senior thought he was helping solve fraud case, loses $8,000 instead: police

A 27-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were charged with fraud over $5,000.

The woman is also charged with identity fraud and uttering a forged document.

Both will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 29.

Advertisement
GuelphFraudGuelph NewsfundsCoupledefraudingministry of children and social servicesprovincial agency
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers