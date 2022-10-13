Police charge Guelph couple with defrauding provincial agency

See more sharing options

A Guelph couple is accused of defrauding a provincial agency.

Officials with the Ministry of Children and Social Services contacted Guelph Police Service this past April.

Investigators say they were informed about a man and a woman who allegedly misappropriated funds that were intended to provide care for their disabled son.

They say the couple scammed the agency to the tune of $120,000.

A 27-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were charged with fraud over $5,000.

The woman is also charged with identity fraud and uttering a forged document.

Both will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 29.