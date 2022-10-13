Police charge Guelph couple with defrauding provincial agency

A Guelph couple is accused of defrauding a provincial agency.
Officials with the Ministry of Children and Social Services contacted Guelph Police Service this past April.
Investigators say they were informed about a man and a woman who allegedly misappropriated funds that were intended to provide care for their disabled son.
They say the couple scammed the agency to the tune of $120,000.
A 27-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were charged with fraud over $5,000.
The woman is also charged with identity fraud and uttering a forged document.
Both will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 29.
