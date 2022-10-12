Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with forward Brad Lambert

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced 2022 first round draft pick Brad Lambert has agreed to terms on a three year entry level contract.

BIG BAD BRAD 🤩 The #NHLJets have agreed to terms with forward Brad Lambert on a three-year entry level deal, with an average annual value of $1.2 million. pic.twitter.com/4k3QdRFGXc — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 12, 2022

Lambert was Winnipeg’s second pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL entry in early July in Montreal, going 30th overall.

The 18-year-old Finnish native turned in a solid training camp and preseason performance before being released to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on Oct. 7.

According to CapFriendly, Lambert’s contract includes a $US 950K cap hit, a $US 250K playoff bonus for each of the three years along with an annual $US 95K signing bonus for an average annual value of $US1.2M.

CapFriendly also says Lambert will be paid a minor league salary of $US 82.5K while he remains a member of the Manitoba Moose, His CHL rights are held by the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

The Moose open their 2022-23 American Hockey League regular season schedule on Saturday Afternoon in a 2 p.m. CT faceoff at Canada Life Centre versus the Rockford IceHogs.

The game will be broadcast on 680 CJOB.