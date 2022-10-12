Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with forward Brad Lambert

The Winnipeg Jets have announced 2022 first round draft pick Brad Lambert has agreed to terms on a three year entry level contract.
Lambert was Winnipeg’s second pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL entry in early July in Montreal, going 30th overall.
The 18-year-old Finnish native turned in a solid training camp and preseason performance before being released to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on Oct. 7.
Read more: ANALYSIS: Jets, fans looking to start season with a win
According to CapFriendly, Lambert’s contract includes a $US 950K cap hit, a $US 250K playoff bonus for each of the three years along with an annual $US 95K signing bonus for an average annual value of $US1.2M.
CapFriendly also says Lambert will be paid a minor league salary of $US 82.5K while he remains a member of the Manitoba Moose, His CHL rights are held by the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.
The Moose open their 2022-23 American Hockey League regular season schedule on Saturday Afternoon in a 2 p.m. CT faceoff at Canada Life Centre versus the Rockford IceHogs.
The game will be broadcast on 680 CJOB.
Comments