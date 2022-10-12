School zone parking fine increase heads to Kingston, Ont. council

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston is taking another step to improve safety in school zones.

This latest strategy is aimed at drivers who stop illegally in school zones.

The city is planning to double, or even triple parking fines in those zones.

“When they stop, to even drop off a student, they could end up with a hefty fine,” says councillor Jim Neill.

The increase in parking fines in school zones was unanimously approved by the Environment, Infrastructure & Transportation Policies Committee Tuesday night — a move made with an emphasis on student safety.

“The pedestrian safety working group had identified increased parking fines in school areas,” says Matt Kussin, manager of Transportation Policy and Programs for the city.

“Particularly ‘no stopping’ fines, as well as fines related to school bus loading zone violations, to be particularly important for review of potential increase.”

The recommendation was made by the school pedestrian safety working group, which was formed this year in the aftermath of the death of 10-year-old Xóchitl Azul Rivera, who died in January after a vehicle collision.

“That spurred us to have a school safety committee that looked into this, and looked at best practices in other communities as well, and came up with this recommendation of identifying those streets where there should be ‘no stopping’ signs,” says Neill.

“Where we will have serious enforcement, so that that tragedy will hopefully never repeat itself.”

The fine for stopping, which is currently $30, will increase to $75 for stopping in a ‘no stopping’ zone — with early payment reducing that fine to $50.

“Any initiative that increases compliance and understanding of those regulations, from the city’s perspective, is an important safety improvement for school areas,” says Kussin.

“It passed unanimously because, clearly, there’s a real safety issue around schools and it’s unfortunate that that’s the case but, it is indeed,” adds Neill.

The committee-approved recommendation will now go to council for consideration and, if approved, will then be reviewed by the province before it would come into effect.

City staff says this process can take months with varying timelines but, once approved, parents and community members can expect to be targeted by an information campaign before tickets start being issued.