Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead after collision in Markham, Ont. involving dump truck: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 5:21 pm
Two people are dead after a collision on Markham Road, police say. View image in full screen
Two people are dead after a collision on Markham Road, police say. Global News

Two people are dead after a collision in Markham, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue.

Police told Global News two vehicles were involved in the collision, including a dump truck.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Toronto

Two adults were pronounced dead and both vehicles remained at the scene, police said.

Trending Now

The intersection of Markham Road and Elson Street was closed following the incident.

York Regional Police’s major collisions unit is investigating, police said.

Advertisement
Fatal CollisionYork Regional PoliceMarkhamYRPMarkham CrimeMarkham collisioncollision markhamfatal collision markham
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers