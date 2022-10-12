2 dead after collision in Markham, Ont. involving dump truck: police

See more sharing options

Two people are dead after a collision in Markham, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue.

Police told Global News two vehicles were involved in the collision, including a dump truck.

Two adults were pronounced dead and both vehicles remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection of Markham Road and Elson Street was closed following the incident.

York Regional Police’s major collisions unit is investigating, police said.

ROAD CLOSURE: Northbound and Southbound Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue all lanes shut down for serious motor vehicle collision investigation, City of Markham. Please avoid the area and find alternate route. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 12, 2022