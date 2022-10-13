Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and Dallas Smith to headline 2023 Big Valley Jamboree

Send this page to someone via email

Big Valley Jamboree has announced its lineup for the 2023 festival and some major country music stars are set to perform.

Headliners for the festival, which runs Aug. 3-6, 2023, include Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley and Dallas Smith.

Canadian country music star Smith will make his long-awaited return to the stage in Camrose next summer. With four gold and platinum albums, 24 Top 10 singles and numerous Juno and CCMA Awards, Smith is the most-played Canadian country radio artist of all time.

Bentley returns to Camrose with nine albums, 34 hit singles and several ACM and CMA Awards under his belt.

Wallen is a current CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee with over 12.1 billion on-demand streams. He has several multi-platinum certifications and seven chart-toppers at country radio.

“Morgan is not only the biggest artist in country music, he’s the biggest artist in music,” BVJ CEO Troy Vollhoffer said. “The fans in Camrose have spoken and we heard them loud and clear.

“He is a man in demand and we are thrilled to be bringing a performer of this magnitude to one of the greatest country festivals anywhere in North America.”

In addition to the main headliners, BVJ will also feature performances from Parker McCollum, Chase Rice, High Valley, Parmalee, Lonestar, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashland Craft, Williams & Ree, Shane Profitt and Hailey Whitters.

More artists will be announced soon, BVJ said Thursday.

The 2022 festival was the first BVJ in three years, following two seasons of cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.