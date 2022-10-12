Menu

Politics

Regina council votes in favour of 9 properties to receive heritage designation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 7:57 pm
Regina City Council granted heritage designation to nine properties during Wednesday's executive committee meeting. View image in full screen
Regina City Council granted heritage designation to nine properties during Wednesday's executive committee meeting. Global Regina still

Regina City Council voted unanimously to approve nine properties for heritage designation following the largest request of its kind in the city.

Jackie Schmidt of Heritage Regina presented a report to approve the application for designation of each of the following addresses as a Municipal Heritage Property. She said designation of a heritage building is determined by many factors besides age such as structure and architectural significance.

Read more: Regina Executive Committee introduce new smart water meters

“It’s time to break the barriers of modern heritage,” said Schmidt during city council meeting.

“Heritage comes in all style, sizes, shapes and eras.”

Coun. Bob Hawkins (Ward 2) encouraged council members to approve the designations as a lot of time was spent on carefully following expert advice and looking at examples in other cities.

“What I do think is important is that we protect the heritage process (and) the evaluation process,” said Hawkins. “I encourage council to approve these designations or to put another way, to deny these designations should require a very compelling reason given that we have expert opinion and recommendations on this.”

Read more: Regina City Council introduces increased leisure fees, lowers movie ticket tax

There were two votes that occurred. The first vote involved eight properties for which council gave unanimous approval. However, the Prince Charles apartment property located at 2121 15th Avenue, received eight votes in favour while two council members – Daniel Leblanc (Ward 6) and Landon Mohl (Ward 10) – voted against designation approval.

Coun. Lori Bresciani (Ward 4) questioned what the total property tax revenue from all the properties would be.

The City of Regina revitalization manager Emmeline Hill said over a 10-year span, there would be $2.3 million of property tax revenue from all the properties.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of ReginaRegina City CouncilHeritage DesignationHeritage ReginaMunicipal Heritage Property
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

