Crime

Police seek suspect after indecent acts reported in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 4:11 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after indecent acts were reported in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 15 and Sept. 23 between 7:50 a.m. and 8:55 a.m., two female victims reported seeing a man “engaging in indecent acts” along the Marie Curtis Park Waterfront Trail.

“Both incidents occurred in the exact same spot south of the Small Arms Inspection Building,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said neither of the victims sustained any physical injuries as a result of the incidents.

Police said the suspect is male with a medium to heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

