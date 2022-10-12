Calgary police find loaded gun following road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Sunday afternoon drive resulted in road rage with a firearm in Calgary.

On Oct. 9 at around 3:40 p.m., police received reports of a reckless driver threatening another driver with a firearm.

Police believe a pair of friends and their children were driving southbound on Blackfoot Trail S.E. in two different vehicles when a white 2019 Toyota Camry cut in between the pair, causing the trailing party to brake hard to avoid a collision.

Police said the driver of the Camry drove erratically, honking their horn and overtaking over vehicles, then stopping on the roadway and blocking traffic on 42 Avenue S.E.

“The driver of the Camry then allegedly exited his vehicle, approached the victims, produced a handgun and imitated loading his firearm in preparation to shoot, while shouting profanities at the occupants of the victim vehicles,” a CPS release said Wednesday, noting the driver continued his aggressive driving afterwards before leaving the area.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description travelling westbound on Glenmore Trail and turning into the Grey Eagle Casino parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded a number of items police seized, including a small loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and multiple .22-calibre ammunition in the magazine.

The driver had a suspended driver’s license, was wanted on a trespassing warrant from the Grey Eagle Casino, and did not hold a valid firearms license.

Bat Sinh Ly, 46, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, careless storage of a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and driving while suspended..

Ly was released from custody and is due to appear in court on Nov. 14.

CPS said the investigation continues and further charges may be laid.