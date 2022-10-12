SaskAbilities holds first job fair to match clients with employers

Send this page to someone via email

SaskAbilities held its first job fair at TCU Place in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Program manager with SaskAbilities, Sherry Faris, says it’s a great opportunity to match clients with high profile employers.

She said with the labour shortage, employers are looking to fill positions.

“We have clients sometimes coming with two job offers on the table because there’s a lot of employers eager to employees in the door,” Faris said.

She said if people are ready and willing to work, they’ll likely be successful in securing employment.

Faris said businesses being open to accommodating people with disabilities means looking at each individual and finding their strengths and weaknesses.

“Everybody is different, everybody has a different level of skill and ability. It’s very unique and individualized, and that is something we help employers work with our Partners in Employment to work through those things, and to support them when their supporting their staff.”

David Nwosu is an employment coordinator at SaskAbilities’ Partners in Employment, and said the job fair gives them the opportunity to help clients on a larger scale.

“I have a passion for helping people. Whatever skill that needs to be, if it’s just like helping them with words of encouragement, or actually doing something tangible for them,” Nwosu said.

He said he was giving some of his clients tips like always wearing a smile, buttoning up your shirt, and always having your resume handy.

Nwosu said there were about 23 employers from different industries like banks, service centres, home care and a school. He added there were more than 100 clients looking for jobs.

One of the employers, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, took in several resumes.

“We’ve actually talked with a lot of people, and we’ve also set up some interviews with this week and next already, so it’s been really great to have that opportunity to meet people today,” said Emily Gabor, assistant manager of Human Resource Services at Greater Saskatoon Catholic School.

Eloho Orhiunu, one of the event’s attendees, said he was scouting out what opportunities were at the job fair.

“It’s interesting, it’s professional, there are a lot of friendly companies around, so I’d say it’s a positive environment,” Orhiunu said.