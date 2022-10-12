Menu

Crime

Police searching for 2 muscle cars stolen from a Guelph dealership

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 12, 2022 2:10 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service‘s break enter auto theft unit is looking into the theft of a pair of muscle cars.

Investigators say the theft occurred at a car dealership on Woodlawn Road West.

They say video surveillance showed two people in a white Honda SUV arriving at the dealership Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say entry into the premises was gained by smashing a glass door.

They later discovered that the suspects had disabled the interior cameras and unlocked the back door of the building.

Then on Monday around 1:15 a.m., a white Lexus SUV with three occupants inside was spotted going through the unlocked door.

At 2:38 a.m., the Lexus exited the building followed by a black 2021 Dodge Charger Red Eye edition and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger. All three were last seen travelling west on Woodlawn.

The two stolen vehicles had a total value of $260,000.

There was also more than $25,000 worth of equipment taken from the premises.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7437 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

