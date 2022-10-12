Police searching for 2 muscle cars stolen from a Guelph dealership

The Guelph Police Service‘s break enter auto theft unit is looking into the theft of a pair of muscle cars.
Investigators say the theft occurred at a car dealership on Woodlawn Road West.
They say video surveillance showed two people in a white Honda SUV arriving at the dealership Saturday around 10:30 p.m.
Investigators say entry into the premises was gained by smashing a glass door.
They later discovered that the suspects had disabled the interior cameras and unlocked the back door of the building.
Then on Monday around 1:15 a.m., a white Lexus SUV with three occupants inside was spotted going through the unlocked door.
At 2:38 a.m., the Lexus exited the building followed by a black 2021 Dodge Charger Red Eye edition and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger. All three were last seen travelling west on Woodlawn.
The two stolen vehicles had a total value of $260,000.
There was also more than $25,000 worth of equipment taken from the premises.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7437 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
