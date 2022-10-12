New Brunswick woman helps people find deeper connection with nature

Send this page to someone via email

An environmentalist and forester in Moncton, N.B., is sharing her love and knowledge of nature hoping to help people find a deeper connection with the outdoors.

Heather Fraser launched her own nature guide business called Explore Nature’s Bounty this past February after retiring from the city of Moncton’s Engineering and Environmental Services Dept.

Now in her element as an “outdoor educator” she is taking people on hikes in the woods to discover a whole new connection with nature.

“I just enjoy the joy in watching people discover,” said Fraser.

She calls her hikes a form of “nature therapy,” which she said is a growing trend across the country since the onset of pandemic stress.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just bringing people out and stopping along the trail and listening and identifying the birds and identifying the smells and maybe foraging for what is there and having that experience,” she said, describing the healing activity.

Read more: Efforts underway to restore dunes washed away by Fiona in New Brunswick

Fraser shares her knowledge about plants and trees, forest foraging and the healing benefits of nature.

“I really wanted to promote natural health and wellness,” said Fraser.

1:45 Nature Conservancy of Canada encourages people to enjoy nature to cope with COVID-19 restrictions

Connie Bartlett of Riverview recently took in one of Fraser’s hikes at the Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton. She said it was a perfect form of stress relief.

“Particularly with what we have gone through the last couples of years it gives you peace and quiet and let’s you know there is hope because each season there’s changes,” said Bartlett.

Story continues below advertisement

“People should get out and get more connected. I mean this is healthy,” said Diane Stacey of Moncton who also took in the hike where Fraser shared her stories about the uses of some of the trees throughout history.

“What is really interesting about the hemlock is the hemlock were cut and inside the bark there is resin and it is purple and it is what they used to dye the uniforms for the army,” said Fraser.

Read more: Living near nature may be the secret to a longer life and better mental health

Bartlett, who has walked the park countless times, said the hike was like seeing it for the first time.

“You can pass by this stuff for days and months and not be aware of all the things she points out,” she said.

“They start walking the trails different than they have ever walked them before,” said Fraser who is offering her tours on trails throughout New Brunswick to individuals, groups and to corporate clients during all four seasons.