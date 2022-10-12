Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.S. premier refuses to discuss future of Speaker ahead of new legislature session

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2022 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Tom Urbaniak talks post-Fiona in Cape Breton, potential Keith Bain ousting'
Tom Urbaniak talks post-Fiona in Cape Breton, potential Keith Bain ousting
We check in with Tom Urbaniak, professor of political science at Cape Breton University, to discuss the gaps in infrastructure, communication, and mutual aid in Cape Breton revealed in the wake of Fiona. Urbaniak also discusses the potential ousting of Speaker of the House Keith Bain as MLAs return to the legislature next week.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is refusing to say whether he will attempt to oust the Speaker of the legislature ahead of the start to the fall session.

Keith Bain’s future remains clouded after Progressive Conservative government members and Houston’s office confirmed last week that there had been discussions around “succession planning” in regards to the Speaker.

Read more: Nova Scotia announces $6M in funding to retain doctors, improve primary care

Following a health announcement today, Houston accused reporters of trying to manufacture a story around “rumours and innuendoes,” but the premier didn’t elaborate.

Trending Now

Houston would only say that there is plenty of time to discuss many issues once the legislature convenes on Thursday, adding that Bain is a “wonderful person and great caucus colleague.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.S. MLA Keith Bain released from hospital following medical emergency

A majority vote is needed in the legislature to remove Bain, a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus who was elected Speaker in the fall of 2021.

Both the Opposition Liberals and the NDP have voiced support for Bain, describing him as fair and highly respected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.

Nova Scotia Politicsns politicsPremier Tim HoustonNS PremierSpeaker of the LegislatureKeith BainNS speaker
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers