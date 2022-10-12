Bancroft OPP investigate theft of 10 Sea-Doos from business

Bancroft OPP are investigating the theft of Sea-Doos and trailers from a business early Tuesday.
According to police, the theft occurred sometime between 1:25 a.m. to 2:40 a.m. at a Hastings Street North business.
Read more: Peterborough County OPP arrest Toronto pair after theft of vehicle, trailer with watercraft
OPP say with assistance from Peterborough County OPP, six of the 10 Sea-Doos reported stolen have since been recovered.
Police say the suspect vehicles involved in the theft are described as a black SUV and a black half-tonne pickup truck, which were towing the Sea-Doos.
Anyone with information or who may have captured video surveillance during the timeframe is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments