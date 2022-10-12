Menu

Crime

Bancroft OPP investigate theft of 10 Sea-Doos from business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 1:37 pm
Bancroft OPP say 10 Sea-Doos were stolen from a business on Oct. 11. Of the 10, six of the vehicles have been recovered. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say 10 Sea-Doos were stolen from a business on Oct. 11. Of the 10, six of the vehicles have been recovered. Bancroft OPP

Bancroft OPP are investigating the theft of Sea-Doos and trailers from a business early Tuesday.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between 1:25 a.m. to 2:40 a.m. at a Hastings Street North business.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP arrest Toronto pair after theft of vehicle, trailer with watercraft

OPP say with assistance from Peterborough County OPP, six of the 10 Sea-Doos reported stolen have since been recovered.

Police say the suspect vehicles involved in the theft are described as a black SUV and a black half-tonne pickup truck, which were towing the Sea-Doos.

Trending Now

Anyone with information or who may have captured video surveillance during the timeframe is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

