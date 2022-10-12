1 dead in crash involving pickup, motorcycle in Ancaster: police

See more sharing options

Police say one person is dead after a motor vehicle crash in Ancaster, Ont.

A Hamilton Police spokesperson says the collision, between a motorcycle and a Chevy pickup truck, happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street at Alberton Road, just west of the Ancaster Fairgrounds.

Investigators say that a 33-year-old man from Brantford, Ont. was riding his Suzuki cycle eastbound on Wilson Street when a westbound Chevy, driven by a 57-year-old Ohsweken man, was turning left onto Alberton Road South.

“The motorcycle and the truck collided causing the motorcycle driver to be thrown,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst explained in a release.

“The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the pick-up truck, and 47-year-old passenger, were unharmed during the collision.”

A collision reconstruction team has not yet determined what factors contributed to the cause of the crash.

It’s the city’s 21st traffic fatality of 2022, which includes the death of five drivers.