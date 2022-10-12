1 dead after motorcycle, tractor collide in West Lincoln

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead following a crash in West Lincoln on Tuesday night involving a motorcycle and tractor.

Niagara Police (NRPS) says the 72-year-old rider of the cycle died in the collision which happened just after 8 p.m. on Regional Road 65 between Smithville and Caistor Centre roads.

“Upon arrival, officers determined an adult male was operating a motorcycle west on Regional Road 65 near Caistor Centre Road when a collision occurred with a farm tractor,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Regional Road 65 between Smithville and Caister Centre was closed for several hours overnight but reopened to traffic as of early Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing, according to NRPS.