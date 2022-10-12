Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after motorcycle, tractor collide in West Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 9:34 am
Police say a man died in hospital following a crash on a West Lincoln roadway Oct. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say a man died in hospital following a crash on a West Lincoln roadway Oct. 11, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead following a crash in West Lincoln on Tuesday night involving a motorcycle and tractor.

Niagara Police (NRPS) says the 72-year-old rider of the cycle died in the collision which happened just after 8 p.m. on Regional Road 65 between Smithville and Caistor Centre roads.

“Upon arrival, officers determined an adult male was operating a motorcycle west on Regional Road 65 near Caistor Centre Road when a collision occurred with a farm tractor,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a statement.

Read more: 1 dead in crash involving pickup, motorcycle in Ancaster: police

“As a result of the collision, the motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.”

Trending Now

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Regional Road 65 between Smithville and Caister Centre was closed for several hours overnight but reopened to traffic as of early Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing, according to NRPS.

Click to play video: 'Recession fears as winter 2023 outlook worse than previous year, chief economist at IMF says'
Recession fears as winter 2023 outlook worse than previous year, chief economist at IMF says
Niagara policeMotor Vehicle CollisionNiagara Regional Police ServiceWest Lincolnwest lincoln crashsilver streetcaistor centre roadsmithville roadwest lincoln collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers