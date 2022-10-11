Semi fire closes Calgary’s Stoney Trail in one direction

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters using Calgary’s eastern ring road were stuck for more than an hour when a truck fire caused emergency responders to shut down the northbound lanes.

The Calgary Fire Department told Global News a semi truck caught fire on Stoney Trail N.E. north of McKnight Blvd N.E. at around 5:20 p.m.

CFD said the driver made it out safely when the tractor unit caught fire. The fire also caused minor damage to one of the trailers.

View image in full screen A semi truck is on fire on October 11, 2022, closing northbound lanes of Stoney Trail that afternoon. Global News

Thick smoke blew across the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail, causing delays to traffic heading in that direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Google Maps appeared to show traffic backing up past 16 Avenue N.E.

CORRECTION: Traffic incident on NB Stoney Tr north of McKnight Bv NE, the road remains closed NB. Expect major delays in the area, please use an alternate route if possible. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/MnjfkmGCCi — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 12, 2022

An hour after the call came into CFD, the City of Calgary’s transportation department said the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail were still closed.

Just before 7 p.m., one lane reopened in the northbound direction.

“Expect delays in the area,” the city tweeted.