Canada

Semi fire closes Calgary’s Stoney Trail in one direction

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:06 pm
A semi truck is on fire on October 11, 2022, closing northbound lanes of Stoney Trail that afternoon. View image in full screen
A semi truck is on fire on October 11, 2022, closing northbound lanes of Stoney Trail that afternoon. Global News

Commuters using Calgary’s eastern ring road were stuck for more than an hour when a truck fire caused emergency responders to shut down the northbound lanes.

The Calgary Fire Department told Global News a semi truck caught fire on Stoney Trail N.E. north of McKnight Blvd N.E. at around 5:20 p.m.

CFD said the driver made it out safely when the tractor unit caught fire. The fire also caused minor damage to one of the trailers.

A semi truck is on fire on October 11, 2022, closing northbound lanes of Stoney Trail that afternoon. View image in full screen
A semi truck is on fire on October 11, 2022, closing northbound lanes of Stoney Trail that afternoon. Global News

Thick smoke blew across the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail, causing delays to traffic heading in that direction.

Google Maps appeared to show traffic backing up past 16 Avenue N.E.

An hour after the call came into CFD, the City of Calgary’s transportation department said the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail were still closed.

Just before 7 p.m., one lane reopened in the northbound direction.

“Expect delays in the area,” the city tweeted.

