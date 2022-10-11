Edmonton mayor calls for changes to police budget control

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he believes the accountability and governance model overseeing the Edmonton Police Service is outdated.

Sohi made the comments in response to questions from reporters Tuesday.

Last week, city councillors spent two days debating a new funding formula for the police service. Eventually they agreed to provide EPS with about $414 million in 2023, an increase of about $7 million.

While council sets the budget, it is up to the Edmonton Police Commission to determine how that funding is spent.

“I don’t think we should be expecting volunteers from the community to be appointed and responsible for overseeing a half-a-billion-dollar budget,” Sohi said.

He added that along with control over the large budget, he also believes the commission is not the right way to hold police accountable.

“I don’t know what the solutions are, but the governance structure is not really conducive to asking tough questions and asking the right questions,” the mayor shared.

Since being elected one year ago, the current city council has been critical of the service.

Ward Papastew councillor Michael Janz routinely criticizes Edmonton Police Association president Michael Elliott and the EPS as a whole, both in person and on social media.

He agrees with Sohi that changes to the governance model are needed and said his criticism will not stop.

“Whether they be on Twitter, whether they be on blog posts, whether they be in chambers, I’m not going to stop asking questions,” Janz said Tuesday.

“I’m going to keep asking those questions and expressing those concerns.”

Edmonton Police Commission chair John McDougall said that is why the volunteer group is necessary.

“Police commissions exist to ensure there is a separation between municipal elected officials and police services,” McDougall wrote in a statement to Global News.

“This separation is codified under provincial legislation,” he added, saying the commission would discuss the mayor’s comments at an upcoming meeting.

The province has undergone a review of the Police Act and is currently considering potential changes, including to the governance model.

Representatives for Premier Danielle Smith and the justice minister did not respond to Global News’ inquiries into where that review stands and when changes could be implemented.