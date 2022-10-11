Manitoba nurses post Twitter SOS amid Grace Hospital ICU staff shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Ongoing staffing shortages in Manitoba hospitals have nurses calling out for help on social media.

On Tuesday morning a tweet was posted by the Manitoba Nurses Union saying 13 Grace Hospital nurses quit at the beginning of summer leaving the ICU “chronically short” on staff.

"SOS: The Grace ICU is so bad that they've now started tripling nurses. 1 nurse for 3 patients. 13 nurses have quit since the beginning of the summer, leaving them chronically short in ICU. One member stated, "We are told to 'just try our best.' We're drowning, and we're not OK." pic.twitter.com/nG9OTF2V1a — Manitoba Nurses (@ManitobaNurses) October 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to the post, the ICU has since tripled the nurse-patient ratio, making each worker responsible for three patients at a time, as opposed to just one.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson says posts like these might be the only way to get a message across to the provincial government.

“I think what’s happening is that we’ve had nurses coming to us for a very long time, probably about three years saying, how do we let people know that the health-care system in Manitoba is not doing well, that nurses are not doing well. Frontline health care workers are not doing well.

“They needed some type of an outlet where they could speak anonymously, because to be truthful, there are some employers who don’t take kindly to nurses speaking out and (they) do discipline.”

Jackson says it’s time to put pressure on the government to act.

“If the government’s not going to listen to us, if I can’t go and say to them, like, we’ve got big trouble here, then we need to put pressure somewhere. Because I got to tell you, we cannot continue keeping the health-care system going when we’re basically shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and is waiting for comment.

5:21 WRHA expanding clinic hours WRHA expanding clinic hours – Sep 23, 2022