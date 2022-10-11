Menu

Canada

Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm producing minerals for electric cars

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 4:57 pm
The federal government says it will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today after visiting the Rio Tinto Fer et Titane facility in Sorel-Tracy, Que., about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Trudeau says the funding will come through the Strategic Innovation Fund and will allow the company to increase production of critical minerals such as lithium, titanium and scandium.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rio Tinto, Ottawa partner to invest $737 million in Quebec steel and titanium project

He says the money will help the plant in central Quebec cut its emissions in half by 2030 by electrifying furnaces and cutting out coal.

The federal government says in a news release that its investment will create up to 150 jobs at the company.

It adds that the funding will support domestic and foreign clean technology supply chains and help make Canada the “global supplier of choice” for the critical minerals and materials needed for the green, digital global economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
