Toronto set to close 3rd emergency homeless shelter

The City of Toronto says it is closing another emergency shelter established during COVID-19 as it continues to move away from pandemic homelessness measures.

In a news release, officials said an emergency shelter at 34 The Esplanade would close to new admissions on Tuesday.

The building is a hotel and its owner plans to begin operating it again next year.

The emergency shelter is the third such temporary facility to close this year as Toronto moves away from the system it established during the pandemic.

“The City of Toronto took extraordinary steps to support the wellbeing of people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic by opening temporary emergency shelter sites to ensure physical distancing was provided throughout the shelter system,” the city said.

There are 25 temporary shelters in Toronto and a March 18 staff report estimated 40 per cent of the city’s capacity to accommodate unhoused people came from temporary sites.

“This report is not recommending a full return to the pre-COVID situation in the shelter system,” the staff report said.

It recommended extending the lease of all shelters with agreements that expire in 2022 until the end of the year. Staff said in March that “up to five temporary sites will be decommissioned” over the course of a year.

The report said 10 spaces will continue to operate “as needed in 2023 and beyond.” Some temporary shelters have agreements into 2024.

Toronto opened 27 new shelter spaces to respond to pandemic pressures. They provided shelter to around 3,200 people every night, the city estimated.

A total of 143 people experiencing homelessness died in Toronto during 2020, an average of 2.8 people per week, according to data from the city. Figures up to June 2021 showed 94 people experiencing homelessness died in Toronto last year, an average of 3.6 people every week.

The city said it is now moving to a new, post-pandemic approach. Officials listed housing projects at 222 Spadina Avenue and 4625 Kingston Road as examples of how they plan to relieve pressure on the shelter system.

“The emergency shelter system plays an important role in supporting the health and wellness of those experiencing homelessness, but its intended purpose is to provide short-term accommodation for people,” the media release said.

“The solution to homelessness is permanent housing with supports.