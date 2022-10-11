Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Springer suffered concussion and shoulder sprain in Game 2

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer suffered a concussion and a shoulder sprain in Saturday’s Game 2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

General manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Springer was “recovering well” and was expected to be cleared to travel relatively soon.

Springer was hurt when he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette as they tried to catch a blooper in shallow centre field.

Bichette was shaken up on the eighth-inning play but stayed in the game.

Seattle scored three runs on the play and added another run in the ninth inning to win 10-9, completing a sweep of the best-of-three wild-card series.

