Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Springer suffered concussion and shoulder sprain in Game 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 3:38 pm

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer suffered a concussion and a shoulder sprain in Saturday’s Game 2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

General manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Springer was “recovering well” and was expected to be cleared to travel relatively soon.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays left to reflect after Game 2 collapse ends brief playoff appearance

Springer was hurt when he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette as they tried to catch a blooper in shallow centre field.

Trending Stories

Bichette was shaken up on the eighth-inning play but stayed in the game.

Seattle scored three runs on the play and added another run in the ninth inning to win 10-9, completing a sweep of the best-of-three wild-card series.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagSports tagBaseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagGeorge Springer tagGeorge Springer concussion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers